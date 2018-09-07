Longo Lifts Ducks to Wild Waddle-Off Win

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the New Britain Bees 5-4 in 11 innings on Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Following a two-hour, 10-minute rain delay in the first inning, the Bees struck for the game's first two runs in the fourth inning on a two-run double to left field by Vicente Conde. The Ducks responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning to jump in front 4-2. After a single by Taylor Ard, a double by Ramon Cabrera and a walk by Miles Williams, Cody Puckett launched a two-out, two-strike grand slam over the left field wall.

New Britain closed to within a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly to center field off the bat of Jason Rogers. It stayed that way until the ninth inning when a throwing error with two outs and the bases loaded allowed Angelo Songco to score the game-tying run.

The Bees put the go-ahead runs in scoring position with one out in the 10th inning, but Carlos Pimentel struck out James Skelton and retired Darren Ford on a groundout to keep the game tied. Then, in the bottom of the 11th, Cabrera led off the inning with a double to right and moved to third on a groundout, and Puckett was intentionally walked with two outs. That set the stage for Steve Longo, who ended the ballgame with a two-strike RBI single up the middle.

Ashur Tolliver (2-2) picked up the win, tossing a perfect top half of the 11th inning. Matt Quintana (0-2) took the loss, conceding the winning run on two hits and a walk in one and two-thirds inning of relief.

Puckett led the Flock with two hits and four RBIs. Cabrera and Rubi Silva each had two hits for Long Island as well.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Road Warriors. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Back to School Night at the ballpark, and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Notebooks, courtesy of Long Island Teachers. It's also a Bowlero Friday, with Ducks staff members handing out coupons for a special buy one game of bowling, get one free offer, courtesy of Bowlero, to fans as they exit the ballpark following the game. Left-hander Jake Fisher (6-7, 4.26) gets the start for the Ducks against Road Warriors southpaw Kelvin Villa (6-10, 6.08).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX, CLICKING HERE or downloading the Ducks mobile app. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

