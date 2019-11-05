Somerset Patriots 2B Craig Massey Named to Atlantic League's Red, White, and Blue All-Defensive Team

Somerset Patriots second baseman Craig Massey

Bridgewater, NJ - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has named Somerset Patriots second baseman Craig Massey to their annual Red, White, and Blue All- Defensive Team.

Massey finished the season with a .977 fielding percentage at the position. He played second base in 98 games, including 96 as the starter.

Massey had 484 total chances in 823.1 innings at second base and recorded 214 putouts, 259 assists, turned 86 double plays, and made 11 errors.

It is the fifth consecutive season in which the Atlantic League has selected a Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team among its post-season awards. The honor, based on players' defensive capabilities during the regular season, commemorates the red-and-blue-stitched Rawlings baseball that was adopted as the league's official baseball in 2015.

Players were selected through voting from league club administrators and field managers.

"Defense is an under-recognized key to baseball success," said League President Rick White. "While there were many outstanding performances in the field this season, these nine players demonstrated extraordinary expertise with their arms and gloves."

2019 marked Massey's second season in Somerset. The Bells, Tennessee native entered the season as the reigning Atlantic League batting champion with a .338 average. He didn't match that level of success this season, but contributed with his defense and added 44 runs scored, 83 hits, 18 doubles and 36 RBI in 99 games played.

