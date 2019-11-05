Barnstormers Trio Win Defensive Awards

November 5, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





Outfielders Caleb Gindl and Darian Sandford, along with first baseman K.C. Hobson were named to the Atlantic League's Red, White and Blue All-Defense Team, it was announced today by league president Rick White.

The honors were selected by the league's managers and officials.

Gindl and Sandford were in their third tours of duty with the Barnstormers while Hobson played in his fourth season in a Lancaster uniform. Sandford was named a part of the team for the second consecutive season.

The Barnstormers operated with Gindl in right and Sandford in center for most of the season. Gindl had nine outfield assists with seven coming from right. Sandford utilized his speed to cover both gaps and reach both shallow and deep fly balls. Hobson saved numerous errors throughout the season, digging balls out of the dirt and reversing his feet at the bag.

"Gindl is not just a hitter, he is one of the best all-around players in the league," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. "Hobson has improved tremendously since the first time we had him a couple years ago. Sandford can flat out go get them in the outfield. He is fun to watch out there. If it's in the air, he has a chance to get there."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.