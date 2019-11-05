Three Blue Crabs Named to ALPB All-Defensive Team

Waldorf, MD - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has released the 2019 Red White and Blue All-Defensive Team. Like the Post-Season All-Star Team, the Blue Crabs were tied for the most selections in the league with three members of the All-Defensive Team. Daryl Thompson was named the best defensive pitcher, Edwin Garcia was given the honors at shortstop, and Cory Vaughn was a member of the outfield.

Southern Maryland is the only team in the Atlantic League to have multiple selections on both the All-Star Team and on the All-Defensive Team. The Blue Crabs have accumulated six Post-Season selections through the first two rounds of awards, 33% more than any other team in the league.

Thompson and Garcia have been named to both the Post-Season All-Star and Red White and Blue All-Defensive Teams. Incredibly, Thompson was perfect in the field both this season and last, and hasn't made an error since the 2017 season. Garcia is as consistent as they come. He rarely gets a game off and has cemented himself as a nightly highlight reel for the last three seasons.

Vaughn is the definition of a five tool player. Any time a ball is hit his way fans find the edge of their seat in anticipation of a diving catch or a laser beam throw. Vaughn, known as a power hitter, focuses on the other side of the ball as well, "I'm excited about being named to the All-Defensive team! Defense is something I take pride in and there is no better feeling than taking hits away!"

