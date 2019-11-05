Hector Gomez Named to All-Defensive Team

High Point, NC - High Point Rockers third baseman Hector Gomez was named the top fielder at his position on Tuesday, earning a spot on the Atlantic League's "Red, White, and Blue All-Defensive Team". His honor comes a day after teammate Stephen Cardullo was named to the Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star Team. The full team can be seen below and on the Atlantic League website.

A wizard at the hot corner, Gomez played 115 games there, recording 163 assists and being a part of 12 double plays. In 269 total chances at third, he committed just 12 errors, the fewest of all qualified third basemen. Gomez also played one game at short, recording outs on both of his chances for a combined fielding percentage of .956, best amongst qualified players at that position. His stellar defensive play helped the Rockers achieve a .978 team fielding percentage, tied for second best in the Atlantic League. Not only was he tremendous defensively, Gomez also posted a team leading .291 batting average with a team best 76 runs batted in and 12 homeruns.

The lone representative for the Rockers on the All-Defensive team, he helped the Rockers to a record-setting season in which High Point became the first expansion team in Atlantic League history to make the playoffs, and compiling 74 wins, second most ever by an expansion team, the foundation was set for a strong on-field product. Now you can help build that same success off the field by filling out the 2019 Postseason Fan Survey. Slide to HighPointRockers.com for more information!

It was also announced earlier on Tuesday that the league will be conducting a dispersal draft for the New Britain Bees, who have ceased Atlantic League operations and are becoming a part of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League in 2020. That draft will commence on Wednesday, November 6th at 11:00 a.m. with three rounds of picks amongst the seven member teams. Fans can follow the draft live on the Atlantic League's twitter page.

Red White and Blue All-Defensive Team

Catcher - Logan Moore (NB)

First Base - KC Hobson (LAN)

Second Base - Craig Massey (SOM)

Third Base - Hector Gomez (HP)

Shortstop - Edwin Garcia (SMD)

Outfield - Caleb Gindl (LAN)

Outfield - Darian Sandford (LAN)

Outfield - Cory Vaughn (SMD)

Pitcher - Daryl Thompson (SMD)

