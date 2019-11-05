2019 Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team Announced

November 5, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release





(Lancaster, Pa., Nov. 5, 2019) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced its 2019 Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team. Players were selected through voting from league club administrators and field managers.

"Defense is an under-recognized key to baseball success," said League President Rick White. "While there were many outstanding performances in the field this season, these nine players demonstrated extraordinary expertise with their arms and gloves."

2019 marks the fifth consecutive season in which the Atlantic League has selected a Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team among its post-season awards. The honor, based on players' defensive capabilities during the regular season, commemorates the red-and-blue-stitched Rawlings baseball that was adopted as the league's official baseball in 2015.

The following is the 2019 Atlantic League Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team:

POSITION PLAYER TEAM

Catcher Logan Moore New Britain Bees

First Baseman K.C. Hobson Lancaster Barnstormers

Second Baseman Craig Massey Somerset Patriots

Third Baseman Hector Gomez High Point Rockers

Shortstop Edwin Garcia Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Outfielder Caleb Gindl Lancaster Barnstormers

Outfielder Darian Sandford Lancaster Barnstormers

Outfielder Cory Vaughn Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Pitcher Daryl Thompson Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The following is the schedule for the remainder of this year's Atlantic League awards:

Thursday, November 7 - Player, Pitcher, Manager and Rawlings Gold Glove Defensive Player of the Year

Friday, November 8 - Club Awards, including the Joe Klein Executive of the Year, the Ken Shepard Award for Promotional Excellence, the Ray Cipperly Award for Groundskeeping Excellence, Promotion of the Year, Mascot of the Year, Ballpark of the Year and Outstanding Club Community Service Award

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.