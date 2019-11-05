Atlantic League to Host Bees Player Dispersal Draft

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced that a Player Dispersal Draft will be held for clubs to obtain the 2020 Atlantic League negotiating rights to players whose ALPB rights are currently controlled by the New Britain Bees. The Bees, who played in the Atlantic League from 2016-19, recently departed the ALPB and will begin play in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League in 2020.

The Dispersal Draft will be held on Wednesday, November 6 at 11:00 a.m. EST. Draft order is based on 2019 overall regular season won-loss record and is as follows:

Lancaster Barnstormers (51-89)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (59-81)

Somerset Patriots (69-69)

Sugar Land Skeeters (72-66)

High Point Rockers (74-66)

York Revolution (75-65)

Long Island Ducks (86-54)

The draft will consist of three rounds, with each team making one selection per round. Additional draft selections beyond the third round are optional. Results will be reported live via the Atlantic League's Twitter account (@AtlanticLg) and following the selection process on AtlanticLeague.com. Any undrafted players will become free agents.

