Somerset 3B Tyler Hardman Named Double-A Eastern League Player of the Month for July

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has announced that Somerset Patriots 3B Tyler Hardman has been named the Double-A Eastern League Player of the Month for July.

The Yankees No. 18 prospect batted .237/.352/.645 and led the Eastern League in home runs (10), RBI (20), runs (19) and total bases (49). He was also second in slugging percentage (.645) and third in OPS (.997).

He posted three multi-homer games in the month, including a three-homer effort on July 1 at Bowie and two-homer games on July 20 at Hartford and July 28 vs. Bowie.

Over his last 10 games dating back to July 18, Hardman has scored a run in each game, the longest active streak in MiLB. He hit .400 with six homers and 15 RBI, as well as a 1.475 OPS over that stretch.

On the season, Hardman leads the Eastern League in home runs (26) and is among the leaders in RBI (T-3rd, 56), R (T-4th, 56), SLG (3rd, .558), OPS (4th, .890), XBH (5th, 37) and TB (5th, 158). His 26 home runs are the second most in all of MiLB, trailing only Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals, Triple-A) INF Luken Baker's 27.

This is the third MiLB honor for Hardman, who was named Eastern League Player of the Week twice over the last month (June 26 - July 2, July 17 - 23).

Hardman, 24, was selected by New York (AL) in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Oklahoma.

He becomes the fifth Somerset Patriot to be awarded Player or Pitcher of the Month honors, joining INF Diego Castillo (June 2021), RHP Janson Junk (June 2021), RHP Hayden Wesneski (September 2021) and RHP Sean Boyle (July 2022).

