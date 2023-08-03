Bullpen Strong as Reading Wins Third Straight

(Hartford, CT) - Five shutout innings from the Reading Fightin Phils (14-15, 42-55) bullpen led them to a 5-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (12-16, 41-54) on Thursday night. The win was Reading's third-straight win and the Fightin Phils are one win away from winning this week's series.

Griff McGarry started for Reading and lasted four innings. The recently named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month allowed two earned runs on one hit, issuing five walks and striking out six. After McGarry, Andrew Schultz (W, 1-3), Max Kuhns, Andrew Baker, Orion Kerkering, and Dominic Pipkin each threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

Offensively, Reading was helped thanks to the long ball, hitting three home runs in total. Pedro Martinez got Reading on the board first with a solo shot in the second. Hartford took the lead in the bottom of the inning with two runs. The Yard Goats added two more in the fourth when Colin Simpson hit a two-run home run. Aside from Colin Simpson, no other Yard Goats had more than one hit on the night.

Reading took the lead for good thanks to a four-run fifth inning. Casey Martin hit a solo home run, then Madison Stokes' strong series continued with a three-run homer to put Reading up 5-4. Stokes had a three-hit game, while Oliver Dunn stayed hot with two hits of his own. Martinez, Martin, and Max McDowell all had two-hit games as Reading totaled 12 base knocks.

Joe Rock (L, 1-7) got the start for Hartford and was the third-straight Yard Goats' starter to last less than five innings as Reading roughed him up. Rock allowed five runs on nine hits but did register eight strikeouts and no walks in 4.1 innings of work.

