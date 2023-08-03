August 3, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 3, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SECURE FIRST WIN The Portland Sea Dogs won their sixth shutout of the year yesterday, 3-0 over the Bowie Baysox. Tyler Dearden put Portland on the board first in the top of the fourth after reaching on a fielder's choice allowing Nathan Hickey to score. Dearden carried the momentum into the top of the sixth inning with an RBI double (6) to score Chase Meidroth. With his second hit of the day, Portland led 2-0. Tyler Esplin scored Blaze Jordan with an RBI single and the Sea Dogs extended the 3-0 lead.

ANOTHER SHUTOUT WIN Sterling Sharp fired 5.0 shutout innings in his fourteenth start of the season allowing five hits while walking three and striking out two. Alex Hoppe made his Double-A debut in the bottom of the eighth, retiring the side in order with a strikeout before Luis Guerrero recorded his fifteenth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

DEARDEN IS ON A ROLL Outfielder Tyler Dearden is batting .303 with two doubles and three RBI in his last 10 games. Last week in Richmond, he is 6-for-18 with four runs, seven walks and three strikeouts.

HOPPE HOPPED RIGHT IN Yesterday, Alex Hoppe made his Double-A debut and helped secure the shutout for the Sea Dogs. He tossed one perfect inning with a strikeout. Hoppe went 1-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 31 games with Greenville this season and recorded 48 strikeouts in 34.1 innings.

LUGO RETURNS FROM INJURED LIST Prior to tonight's game, the Sea Dogs have activated infielder Matthew Lugo from the injured List. Lugo is hitting .239 with Portland in 59 games and is currently tied for the team lead with 18 doubles.

SPACKE STAYS STRONG Dylan Spacke has been a tremendous arm out of the bullpen for Portland as of late. In his last 10 appearances, he owns a 1.77 ERA. He has tossed 20.1 innings during that time and has allowed four earned runs on 15 hits while walking five and striking out 16. He is holding opposing hitters to a .211 batting average.

GAMBRELL NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Grant Gambrell has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. He tossed seven scoreless innings holding the Richmond Flying Squirrels to three hits and one walk while striking out eight in a 12-0 Sea Dogs victory on Friday, July 28th. Gambrell joined the Sea Dogs on May 18th from High-A Greenville. In 12 starts for the Sea Dogs, he has produced a 4-2 record with a 3.12 ERA and ranks second on the team with 72 strikeouts in 69.1 innings.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 3, 2013 - Henry Owens hurled six scoreless frames on four hits but fanned 11 in his Double-A debut at Bowie. Portland received 2 RBI from three players in a 6-1 win over the Baysox. Owens threw 61 of 95 pitches for strikes.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. In his last start on July 27th against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, he allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits while walking four and striking out six. The four walks was a career high for Dobbins. He has not faced the Baysox this season.

