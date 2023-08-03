Griff McGarry Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month

August 3, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Reading Fightin Phils pitcher Griff McGarry was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month today, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

McGarry was stellar in July. The Phillies No. 4 Prospect went 1-1 with a 2.01 ERA over the month. Over 22.1 innings of work, he just five-earned runs and ten hits, while finishing second in the Eastern League with 32 strikeouts. Opponents hit just .135 against the Virginia alum.

He showcased excellent stuff in consecutive starts on July 14 and 21. On the 14th, McGarry set a season-high at the time with six-innings pitched and nine strikeouts against the Portland Sea Dogs. McGarry allowed just one-earned run and five hits. His best outing of the season came the following week, on the 21st, at Altoona. McGarry set a season-high with seven-innings pitched and ten strikeouts against the Curve. He allowed no runs and just three hits. It was the first time McGarry went more than six innings in his career, and also the fourth time he had double-digit strikeouts.

McGarry was selected by the Phillies in the Fifth Round of the 2021 Draft out of Virginia. He split 2021 between single-A Clearwater and high-A Jersey Shore. He started 2022 with Jersey Shore, then had a 2.20 ERA over eight appearances with double-A Reading. McGarry finished 2022 with triple-A Lehigh Valley, pitching exclusively as a reliever.

He started 2023 on the injured list after suffering an injury in Spring Training and made his Reading debut on May 11 and has since be a strong force in the Reading rotation, having a 1-1 record with 3.02 ERA across 12 outings. McGarry starts on the mound tonight as Reading and Hartford are back in action at 7:10 p.m. Video coverage is available on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home Tuesday, August 15, to begin a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2023 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.