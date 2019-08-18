Solo Bombs Not Enough in Rox Loss
August 18, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release
Grand Junction fell to Owlz on Sunday as Orem evened the series at one game apiece with an 8-3 win at Suplizio.
A two-run triple from David Clawson and a one-run double from Justin Kunz gave the visitors their initial 3-0 lead in the second before an RBI groundout and a wild pitch increased the Rockies deficit to 5-0 in the third.
The first of three Rockies solo home runs came in the bottom of the third as Reese Berberet got GJ on the board to put the score at 5-1.
Berberet blasted another in the fifth and was followed by Christian Koss in the sixth who launched his ninth shot of the season to bring his team to within two but the Rox would leave the tying run in scoring position to end the frame.
After gathering three insurance runs off of Alejandro Mejia, one in the seventh and two in the eighth, the Owlz turned to Yoel De Leon who earned the win and shutout GJ through the final three innings allowing just one base runner.
In his return to the rotation, Andrew Quezada took the loss for the Rockies after allowing three earned over 1.2 innings.
Junction will look to regain the series lead tomorrow as they'll send out Helcris Olivarez for his ninth start of the season.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from August 18, 2019
- Solo Bombs Not Enough in Rox Loss - Grand Junction Rockies
- Osprey Lose Four Game Series to Great Falls Due to Field Conditions - Missoula Osprey
- Consistent Offensive Attack Leads Raptors Win - Ogden Raptors
- Chukars Snap Six Game Skid - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Owlz Back in Win Column, 8-3 - Orem Owlz
- Chukars End Mustangs Win Streak at Six Games - Billings Mustangs
- Raptors Even Series with Sunday Win - Rocky Mountain Vibes
- Voyagers Doubleheader Tonight Postponed - Great Falls Voyagers
- Offensive Explosion Ends Losing Streak - Grand Junction Rockies
- Vibes Walk-Off Thwarts Raptors Comeback - Ogden Raptors
- Chukars Drop Sixth Straight - Idaho Falls Chukars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Junction Rockies Stories
- Solo Bombs Not Enough in Rox Loss
- Offensive Explosion Ends Losing Streak
- Rox Swept in Blowout Loss
- GJ's Comeback Falls Short
- Rox Slide Extends to Four