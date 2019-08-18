Solo Bombs Not Enough in Rox Loss

Grand Junction fell to Owlz on Sunday as Orem evened the series at one game apiece with an 8-3 win at Suplizio.

A two-run triple from David Clawson and a one-run double from Justin Kunz gave the visitors their initial 3-0 lead in the second before an RBI groundout and a wild pitch increased the Rockies deficit to 5-0 in the third.

The first of three Rockies solo home runs came in the bottom of the third as Reese Berberet got GJ on the board to put the score at 5-1.

Berberet blasted another in the fifth and was followed by Christian Koss in the sixth who launched his ninth shot of the season to bring his team to within two but the Rox would leave the tying run in scoring position to end the frame.

After gathering three insurance runs off of Alejandro Mejia, one in the seventh and two in the eighth, the Owlz turned to Yoel De Leon who earned the win and shutout GJ through the final three innings allowing just one base runner.

In his return to the rotation, Andrew Quezada took the loss for the Rockies after allowing three earned over 1.2 innings.

Junction will look to regain the series lead tomorrow as they'll send out Helcris Olivarez for his ninth start of the season.

