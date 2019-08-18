Chukars Drop Sixth Straight

Idaho Falls, ID - On a windy night at Melaleuca Field, the Chukars offense was silent in the early going, not scoring until the seventh inning. Billings scored three in the fourth inning and never trailed, downing Idaho Falls 9-4. The Chukars have lost six in a row for the second time this season.

Starters Bryar Johnson & Orlando Rodriguez threw up zeroes through the first three innings, but Billings broke through in the fourth inning. James Free started the inning with a walk, and Eric Yang then hit a potential double play ball that was booted. He reached & Free moved up to second, setting up Victor Ruiz, who doubled home both runs. Ruiz got to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Leonardo Seminati, making it 3-0 Mustangs.

The Mustangs added on two more runs in the seventh to make it 5-0, but the Chukars charged back with a big seventh inning. Tyler James tripled with one out, and scored on a wild pitch. Clay Dungan then reached on an infield single, and scored on a double from Brady McConnell. Juan Carlos Negret two batters later homered to dead center field, pulling the Chukars to within a run.

However, Billings put up a key insurance run in the top of the eighth inning. Seminati singled with one out, and scored on a two out throwing error from Kember Nacero. In the ninth inning, the Mustangs scored three more courtesy of back to back homers from T.J. Hopkins and James Free.

Tomorrow the Chukars look to snap out of their funk as Nathan Webb takes the hill. First pitch is at 4 PM, and it is a Sunday Funday presented by Budweiser & KBear 101.

