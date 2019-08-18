Chukars Snap Six Game Skid

Idaho Falls, ID - Looking for a spark to snap a six game losing streak, the Chukars got a big lift from their offense, hitting three homers en route to a 6-3 victory over the Billings Mustangs. Nathan Webb picked up his third win of the year with five innings of one run baseball. All three of his wins have come against Billings.

The Mustangs struck first on a controversial solo shot from Eric Yang in the second. Yang's line drive to left field appeared to hit off the top of the left field wall, but home plate umpire Larry Dillman ruled it a homer, despite a discussion with fellow umpire Nic Schmittou.

Idaho Falls though tied the game in the third inning, as with a runner on and two out, Clay Dungan doubled into the right center field gap, tying the game at one. The very next inning, Juan Carlos Negret hit his fourth homer of the series, giving the Chukars the 2-1 lead.

Webb ran into trouble in the fifth inning, but pulled a Houdini to get out of it. Billings loaded the bases with nobody out, but Webb struck out T.J. Hopkins and then got James Free to hit into an inning ending double play.

The Chukars extended the lead in the fifth inning on a Clay Dungan sacrifice fly, and while the Mustangs got it to within a run in the sixth inning, the Chukars got two back in the bottom of the sixth on a two run Tyler James homer. Billings got another run in the top of the seventh, but Stephan Vidal homered in the bottom of the eighth, making it 6-3. Derrick Adams allowed two runs (one earned) over three innings, while Jose Ramirez pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Tomorrow the Chukars look for the series split as they send Grant Gambrell to the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM, and you can get your tickets by visiting ifchukars.com.

