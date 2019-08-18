Owlz Back in Win Column, 8-3

(Grand Junction, CO) - The Owlz (22-35) got back on the winning track, beating the Grand Junction Rockies (27-29), 8-3, on Sunday evening at Suplizio Field in game two of a four-game series.

The Owlz opened the scoring for the second consecutive game, grabbing the lead in the second inning. Johan Sala opened the second inning with a single and moved to second on a Jose Verrier walk. David Clawson opened the scoring why ripping a triple into the left field gap, scoring both Sala and Verrier, putting the Owlz in front, 2-0. Justin Kunz added to the lead with a double, scoring Clawson.

After Moncion worked his second consecutive scoreless inning, the Owlz added to their lead in the third. Will Wilson singled to lead off the inning and D'Shawn Knowles doubled, putting runners at second and third. Sala extended the Owlz lead with a groundout scoring Wilson. Knowles then came home to score on a wild pitch, pushing the Owlz lead to 5-0.

The Rockies scored the next three runs of the game on three solo homers, two of them off the bat of Reese Berberet. Christian Koss made it a 5-3 game with a solo shot in the sixth. The Owlz got a run back in the seventh inning on a Johan Sala RBI single, pushing the lead to 6-3.

The Owlz added two more runs in the eighth inning. Brandon White opened the inning with his second hit of the game and then scored on a Morgan McCullough triple. Jeremiah Jackson drove in McCullough with a sacrifice fly, his 52nd RBI of the season, to give the Owlz their second five run lead of the game at 8-3.

Yoel De Leon (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win while Andrew Quezada (0-2) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and the Rockies will continue the series on Monday night at 6:40.

