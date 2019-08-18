Offensive Explosion Ends Losing Streak

In their return to Suplizio Field on Saturday, the Rockies went off for double-digit runs as they dismantled the Owlz 11-2 to put an end to six straight losses.

Jeremiah Jackson blasted a solo home run on the first pitch of the game and after an error by Owen Taylor in the second that allowed Jose Verrier to score, Orem led 2-0 early.

The new guys sparked the offense for the Rox in the third as Bladimir Restituyo and Ezequiel Tovar both recorded RBIs along with Julio Carreras and Christian Koss to propel the Rockies on top 4-2.

After a run-scoring double from Owen Taylor in the fourth and a wild pitch that scored Koss in the sixth, Grand Junction blew up for five runs with homers from Jack Yalowitz and Brenton Doyle in the seventh to help balloon the margin to 11-2.

Jared Horn earned the win for the Rockies after allowing just one earned in his five-inning start while Matt Leon lasted 3.2 innings and took with loss on five runs, four earned.

Out of the bullpen, Anderson Pilar and Ever Moya combined for four shutout frames with eight punch-outs and helped keep the Owlz off the scoreboard beyond the second inning.

Tomorrow, Andrew Quezada will make his first start since Opening Day for the Rockies as he opposes Orem's southpaw Kelvin Moncion.

