Solar Bears win 7-4 in high-scoring battle with Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ryan Lohin scored twice to bookend a season-high seven goals scored by the Orlando Solar Bears (4-1-0-0), who edged the Florida Everblades (5-2-0-0) by a final score of 7-4 on Wednesday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

With the victory, the Solar Bears set a new franchise-best five-game start to a season in team history.

Lohin scored his team-leading third goal of the season at 16:27 of the first period after Orlando initially fell behind 2-0. He capped the night with an empty-net tally at 18:13 of the third period for his fourth of the season.

Chris LeBlanc scored the eventual game-winner for Orlando with a shorthanded goal 21 seconds into the third period.

Michael Lackey earned the win for the Solar Bears in his first pro start with 32 saves on 36 shots against; Cam Johnson took the loss for Florida with 17 stops on 23 shots.

NOTABLES:

LeBlanc's goal was his 36th career goal with Orlando, tying Trevor Olson for fourth on the team's all-time goal-scoring list; the tally was also LeBlanc's sixth career shorthanded marker, also tying Olson for first on the team's shorthanded goal-scoring leaderboard

Aaron Luchuk recorded two points (1g-1a), extending his point streak to three games (1g-4a)

Tristin Langan scored for the second consecutive game (2g)

Nikita Pavlychev's power-play goal at 4:40 of the third period was his first career goal

THREE STARS:

1) Nikita Pavlychev - ORL

2) Aaron Luchuk - ORL

3) Kevin Lohan - ORL

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears take part in a home-and-home set with the Everblades later this week, as they visit Hertz Arena on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to close out the week at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against Florida on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. Sunday's game is a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday. Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for details regarding free and discounted ticket offers for VyStar members.

