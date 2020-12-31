Mavs Game Preview December 31

December 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks faceoff against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://www.kcmavericks.com/en/multimedia/multimedia-back-pages/listen-live

Back-to-Back

The Mavericks and the Tulsa Oilers faceoff for the first time this season at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and the Oilers will faceoff again on January 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks lead the ECHL series with a 35-23-3 record against the Oilers.

Leading the League

The Mavericks are tied for the league lead with two shorthanded goals. Defenseman Zach Osburn netted a shorthanded goal on December 11 during the season opener at Indy. Forward Brendan Robbins netted a shorthanded goal last Saturday vs. Wichita.

250 for CJ

Mavericks forward C.J. Eick's next game will be his 250th career ECHL game.

Moving on Up

Mavericks defenseman Zach Osburn is tied for fourth among defensemen with three points.

Instant Impact

Mavericks newcomers have made a big impact already, combining for five goals and six assists in the Mavericks first three games.

Rookie Contribution

Mavericks rookie forward Brendan Robbins scored his first ECHL goal Saturday night.

Hitting the Road

The Mavericks will hit the road for two and a half weeks after Tuesday's game vs. Wichita. The Mavs head to Southeastern Kansas first to face the Wichita Thunder for three games next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and then head to Utah to faceoff against the Grizzlies on January 15, 16, and 18. The Mavs head back to Wichita to take on the Thunder on January 21 before returning home to face the Allen Americans on January 23.

College Connections

Mavericks teammates Rob Bordson, Willie Corrin, and Austin Farley played collegiately at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Corrin and Farley were teammates at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for four seasons from 2012-2016.

---

Lights Out on 2020

Join the Mavericks to Turn the Lights Out on 2020! The Mavericks will be wearing specialty black out jerseys that will be auctioned off on DASH until 9 p.m. on January 2, 2021. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Mavericks gold-tier community partners: Peace Partnership, Restoration House, and Answering the Call. After the game, the Mavericks will have a special pyrotechnics show to celebrate the New Year!

Mavericks VIP Club Memberships

No longer one of many, members of the Mavericks VIP Club are one of only 60 fans to get deals like we have NEVER given fans before!

Membership includes:

Premiere season-long parking pass (value of $150)

One-of-a-kind polo

$50 in concessions

$100 in Team Store merchandise

Official credential

Zamboni ride during game

PLUS

Invitation to three virtual calls with players and coaches

Invitation to two night practices open only to VIP Club members and their guests

Join the most exclusive club in Mavs Country for only $499. Call or text (816)252-7825 to join!

Follow the Mavs

Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

###

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are available now by calling the Mavericks at 816-252-7825 or visiting kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.