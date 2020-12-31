ECHL Transactions - December 31

December 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 31, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Connor McDonald, D

Tulsa:

Chris Schutz, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG

Indy:

Add Antoine Waked, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Sullivan, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Matt Filipe, F recalled by Boston

Delete Jack Ahcan, D recalled by Boston

Orlando:

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D recalled by Tampa Bay

Delete Devante Stephens, D recalled by Tampa Bay

Delete Alex Green, D recalled by Tampa Bay

Delete Jimmy Huntington, F recalled by Tampa Bay

Delete Ryan Lohin, F recalled by Tampa Bay

Tulsa:

Add Alex Kromm, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Devin Williams, G activated from reserve

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Jenkins, D placed on reserve

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Delete Roman Durny, G placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Trey Bradley, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Matt Hoover, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Matt Hoover, F placed on reserve

Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)

Wichita:

Add Patrik Parkkonen, D activated from reserve

Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve

Delete Chantz Petruic, F placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Berardinelli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)

