ECHL Transactions - December 31
December 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 31, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Connor McDonald, D
Tulsa:
Chris Schutz, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG
Indy:
Add Antoine Waked, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Sullivan, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Matt Filipe, F recalled by Boston
Delete Jack Ahcan, D recalled by Boston
Orlando:
Delete Dmitri Semykin, D recalled by Tampa Bay
Delete Devante Stephens, D recalled by Tampa Bay
Delete Alex Green, D recalled by Tampa Bay
Delete Jimmy Huntington, F recalled by Tampa Bay
Delete Ryan Lohin, F recalled by Tampa Bay
Tulsa:
Add Alex Kromm, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Devin Williams, G activated from reserve
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve
Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Jenkins, D placed on reserve
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve
Delete Roman Durny, G placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Trey Bradley, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Matt Hoover, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Matt Hoover, F placed on reserve
Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)
Wichita:
Add Patrik Parkkonen, D activated from reserve
Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve
Delete Chantz Petruic, F placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Berardinelli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)
