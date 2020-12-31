Oilers Drop Contest against Mavericks on New Year's Eve

December 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO- The Tulsa Oilers lost 4-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks on New Year's Eve at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Loren Ullet opened the scoring 9:03 into the first period. Ullet snuck a puck short side on Devin Williams to give the Mavericks the 1-0 lead. Lane Scheidl extended the lead by two goals just 1:17 later, batting home a rebound to give the Mavericks their first two-goal lead of the season.

Ian McNulty halved Kansas City's lead 12:52 into the middle frame, scooping a bouncing puck in the neutral zone before beating Andrew Shortridge underneath the arm, bringing the score to 2-1. However, Kansas City answered quickly with Rob Bordson finding the back of the net off a wonky rebound. The in-tight score came just 1:02 after McNulty's tally, restoring Kansas City's two-goal cushion in a 3-1 game.

Giorgio Estephan closed out the scoring with the lone goal of the third period. It was Estephan's first goal of the game, but his third point of the night. The forward roofed the puck off a cross-zone feed from Bryan Lemos 6:06 into the final period. Estephan earned the first star of the game for his efforts. Goaltender Andrew Shortridge finished as the third star, stopping 30 of the Oilers' 31 shots.

Tulsa will get a chance at revenge on Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m., and fans can tune in by subscribing to ECHL TV via FloSports, or by listening on TulsaOilers.com

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.