Forward Alex Kromm Rejoins Oilers

December 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Thursday the signing of forward Alex Kromm.

Kromm, 29, returns to the Oilers after spending the 2019-20 season with the Toledo Walleye and Jacksonville IceMen. Kromm played 32 games with the Walleye, tallying four goals, six assists and 32 PIM. Kromm appeared in one game with the IceMen, registering a pair of penalty minutes.

"He works his tail off every day," head coach Rob Murray said of Kromm. "He's a role player that knows where he fits on the team, and some guys don't get that. He's a very dependable player that plays a physical game. He'll fight if he has to, but his calling card is the fact that he always finishes his hits hard. "

The 5'11, 185 lbs. forward played a key role in the Oilers' 2018-19 Mountain Division Championship run, finishing second on the team in PIM in an Oilers' sweater, and fifth among all forwards in plus-minus. The product of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point also posted eight goals, 16 assists, 24 points and 90 PIM that season, all of which are career highs. Kromm appeared in six postseason games before sustaining an injury.

Prior to his time in Tulsa, Kromm spent time with the Rapid City Rush and Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, playing in 68 games between the two teams. Kromm also played 39 games in the SPHL for the Columbus Cottonmouths.

The Penticton, BC native played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, compiling 48 points (19G, 29A) in 111 games for the Pointers. Kromm capped off his college career with a Division III National Championship in his senior season. Oilers' defensemen Alex Brooks and Stephan Beauvais were also on that team.

To make room for the returning forward, Tulsa has released rookie forward Chris Schutz. The Keller, TX native appeared in all four Oilers' games, registering two PIM.

The Oilers are back in action tonight at Cable Dahmer arena in Independence, MO. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. Tulsa will square off against the Mavericks again on Saturday, Jan. 2, with that game also taking place in Independence at 7:05 p.m.

