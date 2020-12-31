Mavs End 2020 with Thrilling Win against Tulsa

December 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tulsa Oilers 4-1 Thursday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Loren Ulett, Lane Scheidl, Rob Bordson, and Giorgio Estephan netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Loren Ulett (1) at 9:03. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan.

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (2) at 10:21. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Giorgio Estephan.

Shots: KC 14, TUL 11

Second Period

Tulsa goal: Ian McNulty (1) at 12:52. Assisted by Austin McEneny.

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (2) at 13:54. Assisted by Brodie Reid and CJ Eick.

Shots: KC 5, TUL 11

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (2) at 6:06. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Lane Scheidl.

Shots: KC 10, TUL 9

Notes and Streaks

Goalie Andrew Shortridge stopped 30 shots.

Giorgio Estephan registered a multipoint game with one goal and two assists.

Lane Scheidl registered a multipoint game with one goal and one assist.

Brodie Reid registered a multipoint game with two assists.

The Mavericks went zero-for-four on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill.

