Americans Host Wichita on the Last Day of 2020

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, host the Wichita Thunder tonight at 6:05 pm in the annual New Year's Eve game.

The Americans enter tonight's game with a season-high, four-game winning streak. They have not lost a game since opening night in Tulsa. Allen swept back to back weekend series against both the Rapid City Rush and Tulsa Oilers.

"Our depth and four solid lines have been the key," said Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "We're close to getting a couple of our other guys back as well."

Jesse Mychan has been red-hot of late for the club. Mychan is the active leader in goals-scored in the league with five. He's sixth overall in the ECHL in points with six.

"When you're playing well like we are, and you're getting the results, you have to credit the people around you," said Jesse Mychan. "The personal accolades are great but winning is what really matters."

Mychan was named the ECHL Player of the Week on Monday, for his three goal, and one assist performance last week, in two games against the Tulsa Oilers. This was Mychan's first-ever ECHL Player of the Week Award.

Zach Sawchenko continues to be the hottest goalie going in the ECHL. He had a 1.00 Goals Against Average last weekend against Tulsa, giving up just two goals while making 81 saves.

"Sawchenko is fun to watch," said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "He's in an amazing groove right now. We're very lucky to have two great netminders with him and CJ Motte.

Sawchenko is second overall in the league this season with three wins. (3-0-0). His 0.966 save percentage is second best to Zachary Fucale of South Carolina who has a 0.972.

Tonight, is the first of three in a row against the Wichita Thunder. Saturday and Sunday's games will take place in Kansas. Puck drop this evening is 6:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

