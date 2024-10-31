Solar Bears Trade Forward Randy Hernandez to Atlanta

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Oct. 31) the trade of forward Randy Hernandez to the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.

Hernandez, 25, enters his first professional season in 2024, after spending three seasons at Canisius College and one year at Robert Morris University. The Miami, Florida native tallied 29 goals and 43 assists in 111 NCAA games over four seasons.

