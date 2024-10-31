Alexander Suzdalev Re-Assigned to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Alexander Suzdalev has been re-assigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.

Suzdalev, 20, is on an NHL contract with the Capitals. He made his North American professional hockey debut this past Saturday for Hershey, helping the Bears earn a 6-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Drafted 70th overall by Washington in 2022, Suzdalev tallied 86 points (38 goals, 48 assists) in 66 games for the WHL's Regina Pats in 2022-23. That season, he led WHL rookies in goals, assists, and points and ranked tied for 11th among all skaters in scoring. Suzdalev was named the WHL Rookie of the Month for December and February, the only player to earn the honor twice during the 2022-23 season. He added 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in seven playoff games with Regina, which ranked third on the team.

In 2023-24, Suzdalev notched 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 30 games for the WHL's Saskatoon Blades. He also skated in 13 games for Mora IK of the HockeyAllsvenskan league, the second-highest league in the Swedish ice hockey system.

Born in Khabarovsk, Russia, Suzdalev has competed internationally for Sweden. In 2022, Suzdalev won a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World U18 Championships.

