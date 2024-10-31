Gladiators Acquire Forward Randy Hernandez from Solar Bears
October 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has acquired forward Randy Hernandez from the Orlando Solar Bears, in exchange for future considerations.
The 25-year-old Hernandez turns pro after 111 collegiate games with Robert Morris University and Canisius College, where he amassed a total of 72 points (29g-43a). For two of his seasons at Canisius, he was teammates with current Gladiator Brenden Datema.
Prior to beginning his collegiate career, the Miami, Florida native played two seasons with the Brooks Bandits, where he recorded 120 points (52g-68a), winning the Alberta Junior Hockey League Championship in 2018-19.
