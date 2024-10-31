ECHL Transactions - October 31

October 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 31, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Tommy Budnick, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

delete Tag Bertuzzi, F recalled by Utica

Allen:

add Quinn Warmuth, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Justin Taylor, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve

add Tomas Sholl, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve

delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Ben Gaudreau, G assigned by Rockford

add Thomas Farrell, D claimed off waivers from Toledo 10/30

delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

add William Rousseau, G activated from reserve

add Jules Boscq, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jack O'Brien, F placed on reserve

delete Dylan Ferguson, G recalled by Iowa Wild

delete Kyle Masters, D recalled from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Kalamazoo:

add Tommy Budnick, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve

add Luke Adam, F activated from reserve

add Patrick Newell, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Artur Cholach, D placed on reserve

delete Adam Robbins, F placed on reserve

delete Chris Dodero, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve

delete Trenton Bliss, F loaned to Grand Rapids10/30

Worcester:

add Griffin Loughran, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Ryan Dickinson, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Anthony Callin, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Matt DeMelis, F placed on reserve

