ECHL Transactions - October 31
October 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 31, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Tommy Budnick, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
delete Tag Bertuzzi, F recalled by Utica
Allen:
add Quinn Warmuth, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Justin Taylor, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve
add Tomas Sholl, G activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve
delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Indy:
add Ben Gaudreau, G assigned by Rockford
add Thomas Farrell, D claimed off waivers from Toledo 10/30
delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
add William Rousseau, G activated from reserve
add Jules Boscq, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Jack O'Brien, F placed on reserve
delete Dylan Ferguson, G recalled by Iowa Wild
delete Kyle Masters, D recalled from Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Kalamazoo:
add Tommy Budnick, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
Tahoe:
add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve
add Luke Adam, F activated from reserve
add Patrick Newell, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Artur Cholach, D placed on reserve
delete Adam Robbins, F placed on reserve
delete Chris Dodero, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Toledo:
add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve
delete Trenton Bliss, F loaned to Grand Rapids10/30
Worcester:
add Griffin Loughran, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Ryan Dickinson, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Anthony Callin, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Matt DeMelis, F placed on reserve
