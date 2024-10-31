South Carolina Stingrays Rally with LOWVELO to Support Cancer Research

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays hockey team is proud to join the fight against cancer through their support of the annual LOWVELO fundraising event, a community-driven initiative dedicated to advancing lifesaving cancer research. Last week, Stingrays players and coaches joined Stingrays Principal Owner Todd Halloran for an impactful one-hour spin class at the MUSC Wellness Center, bringing energy, focus, and visibility to LOWVELO's efforts. The event provided the Stingrays organization an opportunity to show its commitment to the cause and raise funds for the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in South Carolina.

This Saturday, November 2, Halloran will cycle 50 miles in the LOWVELO ride through Charleston County in honor of those impacted by cancer. Halloran has pledged a personal donation of $10,000 to help fund critical research at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. Starting downtown, the 50-mile route will guide Halloran and hundreds of other participants through scenic Charleston, past the Hollings Cancer Center, over the Ravenel Bridge, and through iconic Lowcountry landscapes. While the Stingrays players and coaches will be preparing for a game that day, the one-hour spin class gave the team an opportunity to join Halloran in support of the cause.

"Many of us have family, friends, and others in our lives affected by this disease, and I am grateful that the Stingrays players and coaches joined me in this important endeavor," said Halloran. "This is more than just a ride; it's about our community coming together to fuel discoveries that can change lives and give hope to those facing cancer."

The LOWVELO event, which offers rides of 10, 20, 23, 50, or 80 miles, unites over a thousand riders who cycle not only to fundraise but to honor and remember loved ones. "I ride for the memory of my Uncle Bill," Halloran shared. "He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, and even a one-time hockey defenseman who protected his younger goalie brother, my father, on the ice. It's for people like Bill that we ride and continue to support this cause."

LOWVELO's mission aligns with the Stingrays' ongoing dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by cancer. For all three home games this weekend, the Stingrays will wear purple specialty jerseys as part of the team's Rays Cancer Awareness Weekend initiative, presented by MUSC Health. The Stingrays and Halloran are committed to helping accelerate MUSC's cancer research efforts and supporting everyone who has fought or is fighting cancer.

For more information on LOWVELO and how to support their cause, visit LOWVELO.org.

