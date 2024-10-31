David Cotton Named Team Captain

October 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are thrilled to announce the leadership team for the 2024-25 season. David Cotton has been named team captain, while Jake McLaughlin, Cade Borchardt, and Marcus Crawford have been selected as alternate captains. Additional members of the leadership group include Damien Giroux, Jack LaFontaine, Cam Morrison, and Pascal Laberge, each bringing critical experience and guidance to the squad.

Team Captain:

David Cotton, 27, returns for his first full season with the Mavericks after joining the team last year and quickly establishing himself as a vital contributor. In just 41 games, Cotton notched 38 points, adding another 16 in the playoffs. His leadership skills were honed during his collegiate career at Boston College, where he served as captain and tallied 127 points. Cotton also brings AHL experience and was part of a Calder Cup championship team with the Chicago Wolves.

Alternate Captains:

Jake McLaughlin, 28, enters his first season with the Mavericks, bringing a steady, reliable presence on defense. With 43 AHL and 132 ECHL games under his belt, McLaughlin's experience will be invaluable as an alternate captain. His consistent leadership, dating back to his collegiate years at UMass, has earned him a trusted position on the blue line.

Cade Borchardt, 26, impressed in his first full professional season with Kansas City, amassing 77 points across 71 games. Known for his speed and offensive skill, Borchardt's knack for generating scoring opportunities has made him a fan favorite and an influential leader in the locker room.

Marcus Crawford, 27, re-joins the Mavericks after a successful stint with the Cardiff Devils in the EIHL, where he earned Defenseman of the Year honors. A former ECHL All-Star Game MVP, Crawford's dedication to the team and defensive expertise make him an ideal alternate captain.

Leadership Team:

Rounding out the leadership team are Damien Giroux, Jack LaFontaine, Cam Morrison, and Pascal Laberge. Each of these players brings valuable experience and depth, bolstering the Mavericks' strong start to the season. Giroux, a former AHL player and NHL draft pick, is known for his relentless work ethic, while goaltender LaFontaine adds leadership from his collegiate and professional career, including an NHL stint. Morrison and Laberge add strength and adaptability, with a focus on mentorship and fostering team cohesion.

Reflecting on the team's selections, General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had said:

"We have a great deal of leadership on this hockey club, and we are incredibly excited to name David Cotton our captain for the 2024 season. David possesses great leadership qualities on and off the ice. He conducts himself as a true professional and leads by example. This is his second season with the Mavericks, and he is an excellent choice to wear the 'C'. We have also named Cade Borchardt, Jake McLaughlin, and Marcus Crawford as alternate captains; all three of these players lead in their own ways and have been impactful to the Mavericks' lineup over the past several seasons. We are looking forward to continuing to build a strong culture and a tight-knit team that can sustain prolonged success in the ECHL."

For fans eager to see the Mavericks continue their strong start to the season, tickets are available now! With single-game, group, and season ticket options, everyone can join the action. Don't miss the chance to cheer on this dynamic squad as they carry their momentum into home games at Cable Dahmer Arena. Catch the Mavericks as they face off against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2. Tickets are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.