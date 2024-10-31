Americans Earn a Point in Overtime Loss

October 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans goaltender Anson Thornton and Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Partners Transfers, dropped a 5-4 overtime decision to the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night in Allen.

The Americans blew leads of 2-0 and 3-1 as Wichita's Michal Stinil scored a pair of goals in a span of three minutes and fifteen seconds in the second period to even the game at 3-3.

Wichita forward Jay Dickman gave

the Thunder their first lead of the game at 1:09 of the third period, scoring on the power play to make it 4-3.

The Americans evened the game ten minutes later when Americans forward Easton Brodzinski beat Wichita Goalie Aaron Dell on a breakaway, his second of the game at 10:09 to tie the game at 4-4. It remained that way at the end of regulation.

With time running out in the extras session, Ryan Finnegan scored the game winner with 11.4 seconds left in overtime to hand the Americans their fourth straight loss to start the season.

The Americans earned a point in the overtime loss and are 0-3-1 after four games.

The Americans will travel to Salt Lake City on Thursday and play back-to-back games aga inst the Utah Grizzlies on Friday and Saturday night at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. Utah.

Three Stars:

1. WIC - M. Stinil

2. ALN - E. Brodzinski

3. ALN - B. Watts

