Solar Bears Attempt Guinness World Records Title on Tie Dye Night February 4

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce their official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing tie dye when the Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

"We are excited to make this attempt at the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest gathering of people wearing tie dye on February 4," said Orlando Solar Bears President, Chris Heller. "We encourage the people of Central Florida to come out to the Amway Center to help us attempt this title."

To be counted in our GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt, fans must wear two (2) pieces of tie dye clothing (ex: t-shirt, hooded sweatshirts) and accessory (ex: hair tie, headband, bandana).

The Solar Bears will also be wearing tie dye jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game on DASH.

Fans are invited to stay after the game for a free postgame concert presented by Jamvana.

For tickets to this event, log on to orlandosolarbearshockey.com and be a part of our GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt.

