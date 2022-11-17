Royals Name Garrett McFadden Captain, Charlie Gerard and Trey Bradley Alternate Captains

November 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced they have named defenseman Garrett McFadden as the sixth team captain in franchise history. Additionally, forwards Charlie Gerard and Trey Bradley are named alternate captains.

Team Captain: Garrett McFadden

McFadden, 25, has recorded four points (4 A) across all of Reading's ten games this season. Last season, McFadden netted 13 points (3 G, 10 A) in 28 games for Reading. The 5'11", 181-pound defenseman skated in the four games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season after previously lacing up for the Laval Rocket for four games in 2018. Last year was McFadden's first season in the ECHL after attending Acadia University in the USports for four years (2018-2022).

"It's definitely a huge honour and something that I'm very proud of," Royals captain Garrett McFadden stated. "I learned a lot from the older guys who were here last season and I am excited to be a part of the leadership group with many new faces coming in. We're a young team with lots to prove and we are all looking forward to the rest of the season."

A native of Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada, McFadden has also spent time in the OHL. Prior to Laval and four seasons at Acadia University, he played five seasons with the Guelph Storm. McFadden captained the Storm for two seasons (2016-17, 2018-19) after serving as an alternate captain the season prior (2015-16).

"Garrett is a great leader on and off the ice," said Royals Head Coach James Henry. "His work ethic and attitude are some of his best qualities, which made it an easy decision for us to name him the Captain of the Royals for the 22-23 season. Since joining the Royals partway through last season, Garrett showed his high level of skill and character. We are excited to have him as our Captain, along with alternates Charlie Gerard and Trey Bradley."

McFadden becomes the first Royal to wear the "C" on his sweater since Derek Whitmore did so in the 2017-18 season. McFadden becomes the first defenseman to be named team captain of the Royals since Maxim Lamarche was given the honor in 2016-17.

Alternate Captain: Charlie Gerard

Gerard, 26, has recorded six points (2 G, 4 A) in six games for the Royals this season. Gerard skated in two games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms prior to joining the Royals roster on Saturday, October 30th. Gerard laced up for both Reading and Lehigh Valley last season, as well. The Rocky River, Ohio native totaled four points (2 G, 2 A) in eight games for the Royals before netting 12 points (6 G, 6 A) in 55 games for the Phantoms in the 2021-22 season. The 5'9", 181-pound forward skated in 49 games for the Utah Grizzlies in the 2020-21 season after lacing up for the Colorado Eagles in the AHL for eight games in 2020.

Prior to Gerard's professional career, he attended Minnesota State University, Mankato in the NCAA where he tallied 70 points (30 G, 40 A) across 121 games for the Mavericks.

Alternate Captain: Trey Bradley

Bradley, 26, has recorded 12 points (2 G, 10 A) across all of Reading's ten games this season. Last season, Bradley served as team captain of the Utah Grizzlies where he led the team to a Mountain Division title and an appearance in the Western Conference Final of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. He finished fourth on the team in points (46) and fifth on the team in goals (18). A native of Tampa, Florida, the 5'10", 148-pound forward skated in ten games in the AHL for the Colorado Eagles last season after previously lacing up for the Toronto Marlies for two games in 2019.

Prior to his professional career, Bradley attended Colorado College in the NCAA. Across his four collegiate seasons, Bradley collected 87 points (31 G, 56 A) in 120 games for the Tigers.

