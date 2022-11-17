Fuel Fall to Fort Wayne

November 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS-The Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets for the second time this season, looking to extend their undefeated streak at home against their in-state rivals. They were unable to do so and fell to the Komets 6-3.

The Fuel struck early in the first period with a goal by Chad Yetman, which extended his point streak to seven games. Indy did not allow a Fort Wayne shot between that and their next goal from Seamus Malone, his first of the season. This was also the Fuel's fifth shorthanded goal of the season.

Up 2-0, the Fuel took a few penalties, and ultimately gave up a power play goal by the Komets' Drake Rymsha. With less than a minute left in the first period, Spencer Watson got his second goal of the season to put the Fuel back up by two before time expired on the period.

Two and a half minutes into the second period, Anthony Petruzzelli tacked on another one for the Komets, bringing the score to 3-2. Petruzzelli got his second goal of the game to tie it up in the middle of the second period. After a handful of penalties and scrums on both sides, the score remained tied to end the middle frame.

Stefano Giliato opened the scoring for the third period on a power play after Kirill Chaika was called for tripping. This gave the Komets their first lead of the game, 4-3. They quickly added another as the puck trickled in on a Shawn Boudrias shot.

After a 5-on-3 opportunity that the Fuel could not capitalize on, the Komets added on another power play goal, and the game ended 6-3.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.