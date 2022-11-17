Americans Beat Cincinnati on the Road

Allen Americans' Jackson Leppard and Cincinnati Cyclones' Matt Berryon the ice

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), took Game 1 of a two-game series against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday night by a score of 5-4 at Heritage Bank Center.

The Americans never trailed in this one grabbing the early lead on the fifth of the season from Hank Crone. Crone had his best game in an Allen sweater with a four-point night with two goals and two assists to lead the way. Liam Finlay had three helpers in the win

"Hank and that line was great tonight," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "They all got involved in the offense. Our entire group played a great game. This was a big way to start the week."

Jack Combs chipped in with a pair of goals and an assist, and Zach Pochiro added his fifth goal of the year. The loss for Cincinnati, was their first in regulation this year. (7-1-0-1).

After dropping four straight games, the Americans have won back-to-back games.

Game 2 of the two-game series against Cincinnati is Friday night at Heritage Bank Arena at 6:30 pm CST.

Tonight's Three Stars:

1.Liam Finlay-Allen

2.Lincoln Griffin-Cincinnati

3. Brandon Yeamans-Cincinnati

