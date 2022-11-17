Oilers Score Late to Defeat the Rush 3-2

TULSA, Okla. -The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, regained their lead on three different occasions to beat the Rush 3-2 on Education Day at the BOK Center.

The festivities started off quickly with a goal at the 0:12 mark of the game. Jimmy Soper took a wrist shot from the near side wall, even with the faceoff circle, that just leaked past the short side of Brad Arvanitis in net, who made his season debut. Jackson Leef picked up the primary assist while Justin Bean collected the secondary.

The second period would see the first Rapid City goal at the 6:02 mark of the frame. Tyson Helgesen potted a rebound chance into the back of the net from just in front of the crease to even the game at 1-1. The second period would conclude with that same score.

Tulsa regained their lead 8:38 into the final period with a power-play goal in a 5-on-3 scenario. Cameron Supryka tallied his first goal as an Oiler in his home debut with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle to give Tulsa a 2-1 advantage. Evan Weinger notched the primary assist and Dylan Sadowy recorded the secondary. The Rush would tie the game again at the 10:45 mark of the third period with a goal from Simon Lavigne, who shoveled the puck past Colten Ellis off of a deflected shot from the point. Tulsa would finish the game in the final stages with a goal from Mike McKee at the 15:32 mark of regulation, as he received a feed at the top of the slot with speed and snapped a wrist shot past the low blocker side of Arvanitis. Weinger had the primary assist while Tyler Poulsen picked up the secondary.

The victory saw the Oilers for the first time this year record a goal from a defenseman. Tulsa advances to a 3-4-2-0 record on the year.

The Oilers face the Rapid City Rush at home again on Saturday, November 19 at 7:05 p.m., which will feature Native American Heritage Night at the BOK Center. The broadcast will begin at 6:45 p.m. with the pregame show. You can watch on Flohockey.tv and at TulsaOilers.com., via the Mixlr app.

