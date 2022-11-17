Lance Galbraith Jersey Retirement Night Set for December 17
November 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and President Eric Trapp announced today that the Steelheads will retire Lance Galbraith's jersey number 71 on December 17 before Idaho faces Rapid City at the Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m.
Galbraith, a two-time Kelly Cup champion with the Steelheads passed away on April 15 in a single-vehicle car crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.
"Lance was a tremendous hockey player but an ever-better person," Trapp said. "He was a fan favorite here in Boise and had a huge impact in the community on and off the ice. We are looking forward to this special night as we honor and pay respect to an outstanding individual that we miss dearly."
He played with the Steelheads for parts of four seasons from 2003-08 accumulating 210 points (83G, 127A) in 229 career games and played an integral part in Idaho's Kelly Cup championship teams in 2004 and 2007.
Galbraith ranks second all-time in games played (229), third in goals (83), fifth in assists (127), second in points (210), and first in penalty minutes (1,071) in Steelheads ECHL history. During Idaho's 2007 playoffs, Galbraith led the team in goals (11), assists (16) and penalty minutes (64).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 17, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - November 17 - ECHL
- Lance Galbraith Jersey Retirement Night Set for December 17 - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizz Return Home to Begin 6 Game Homestand - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Score Late to Defeat the Rush 3-2 - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Bested in Tulsa, 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Attempt Guinness World Records Title on Tie Dye Night February 4 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Beat Cincinnati on the Road - Allen Americans
- Royals Dominate Railers in Road-Trip Finale, 6-2 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Lance Galbraith Jersey Retirement Night Set for December 17
- Steelheads Agree to Terms with Defenseman Casey Johnson
- Steelheads Weekly - Week 5
- Steelheads Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss at Rapid City
- Steelheads Rattle off Four Unanswered for 4-2 Win at Rapid City