Lance Galbraith Jersey Retirement Night Set for December 17

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and President Eric Trapp announced today that the Steelheads will retire Lance Galbraith's jersey number 71 on December 17 before Idaho faces Rapid City at the Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m.

Galbraith, a two-time Kelly Cup champion with the Steelheads passed away on April 15 in a single-vehicle car crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

"Lance was a tremendous hockey player but an ever-better person," Trapp said. "He was a fan favorite here in Boise and had a huge impact in the community on and off the ice. We are looking forward to this special night as we honor and pay respect to an outstanding individual that we miss dearly."

He played with the Steelheads for parts of four seasons from 2003-08 accumulating 210 points (83G, 127A) in 229 career games and played an integral part in Idaho's Kelly Cup championship teams in 2004 and 2007.

Galbraith ranks second all-time in games played (229), third in goals (83), fifth in assists (127), second in points (210), and first in penalty minutes (1,071) in Steelheads ECHL history. During Idaho's 2007 playoffs, Galbraith led the team in goals (11), assists (16) and penalty minutes (64).

