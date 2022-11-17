Royals Dominate Railers in Road-Trip Finale, 6-2

Worcester, MA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers, 6-2, Wednesday, November 16th at the DCU Center. The Royals improved to 5-4-1 and captured their fourth consecutive win behind a four-goal first period and Nolan Maier's 30 save performance on 32 shots faced. Maier improved to 2-2-1 on the season with his second win of his professional career while Railers goalie Henrik Tikkanen suffered the loss after he allowed four goals on nine shots in the first period. Ken Appleby came in net for Worcester out of the first intermission and saved nine of 11 shots faced in the final two periods.

Reading outshot the Railers through the first two periods of play and took a four-goal lead into the third period that prevailed after a 20 shot barrage by Worcester's offense in the final 20 minutes of play. Maier and the Royals held Worcester scoreless for the final 37 minutes of regulation to hand the Railers their first loss at the DCU Center this season.

The Royals produced a four-goal first period on the shoulders of forward Max Newton who scored two goals in his return to Worcester against his former hockey club. Alec Butcher and Brendan Hoffmann scored for Reading as well in the first period while Collin Adams put Worcester on the board 9:26 into the period. Hoffmann's first professional career goal put the Royals up heading into the second period, 4-1.

Both teams scored goals in the opening three minutes of the second period. Tyler Kirkup netted his second goal of the season off of a rebound from Colin Felix's shot which landed on Kirkup's stick off of Appleby's left pad. Forward Blake Christiensen scored less than two minutes later his first goal of the season and the final goal of the game for Worcester.

Trey Bradley scored Reading's season-high sixth goal of the game for the second power play goal of the game. Charlie Gerard's slapshot from the right faceoff circle ricocheted to Bradley for the forward's second goal of the season. Gerard earned assists on both Reading power play goals as he along with Bradley (1 G, 1 A) and Newton (2 G) each earned multi-point games.

While Reading was outshot 20-2 in the third period, the Royals killed off two Railers' power plays to prevent any comeback start for Worcester. Reading went 2/3 on the power play while the Railers were held scoreless on four power play chances in the game.

