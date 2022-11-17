ECHL Transactions - November 17
November 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 17, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Joe Widmar, F
Jordan Kaplan, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kalamazoo:
Owen Savory, G from Kansas City
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve
Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Ryczek, D loaned to Springfield
Cincinnati:
Add Dakota Betts, D activated from reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Cairns, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)
Fort Wayne:
Add Rylan Parenteau, G added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Add Benjamin Gagne, D activated from reserve
Delete Louie Rowe, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Wade Murphy, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from reserve
Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve
Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Kawaguchi, F placed on reserve
Delete Cody Haiskanen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)
Delete Adam Scheel, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Iowa:
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Callum Booth, G assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)
Newfoundland:
Add Dryden McKay, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Brett Ouderkirk, F activated from reserve
Orlando:
Delete Matthew Sredl, D traded to Newfoundland
Toledo:
Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G traded to Fort Wayne
Utah:
Add Neil Robinson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Christian Simeone, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve
Delete James Shearer, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)
Delete Lukas Parik, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Worcester:
Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)
Delete Steven Jandric, F loaned to Springfield
