ECHL Transactions - November 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 17, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Joe Widmar, F

Jordan Kaplan, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kalamazoo:

Owen Savory, G from Kansas City

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve

Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Ryczek, D loaned to Springfield

Cincinnati:

Add Dakota Betts, D activated from reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Cairns, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)

Fort Wayne:

Add Rylan Parenteau, G added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Add Benjamin Gagne, D activated from reserve

Delete Louie Rowe, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Wade Murphy, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from reserve

Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve

Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Kawaguchi, F placed on reserve

Delete Cody Haiskanen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Delete Adam Scheel, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Iowa:

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Callum Booth, G assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)

Newfoundland:

Add Dryden McKay, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Brett Ouderkirk, F activated from reserve

Orlando:

Delete Matthew Sredl, D traded to Newfoundland

Toledo:

Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G traded to Fort Wayne

Utah:

Add Neil Robinson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Christian Simeone, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve

Delete James Shearer, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)

Delete Lukas Parik, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Worcester:

Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)

Delete Steven Jandric, F loaned to Springfield

