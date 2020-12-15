Solar Bears Announce Health & Safety Guidelines for 2020-21 Season
December 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the Orlando Solar Bears prepare for their first home game of the 2020-21 ECHL season on Tuesday, Dec. 29 against the Jacksonville Icemen at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, health and safety remain the top priority for a return to play inside the team's home venue. The Solar Bears have been working in consultation with the Orlando Magic, ECHL, CDC, health experts from AdventHealth, and local health officials.
The Amway Center will have a physically-distanced, limited capacity of approximately 2,200 fans for Solar Bears regular season games. Season ticket members have been granted first priority based on their tenure, followed by fans who have made a season ticket deposit.
Single-game tickets for regular season games will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. For tickets call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/tickets.
Safety protocols at the Amway Center include implementation of the thorough NBA reopening guidelines and protocols for venue health and safety along with a combined effort on multiple fronts for a return with a limited amount of fans to regular season games.
Those efforts include:
Physically-distanced seating
Mandatory face coverings
Deep and constant cleaning in high-traffic areas of the building with disinfectant, including on point of purchase devices, door handles, elevator buttons, escalator handrails, and restrooms
The addition of hand sanitizer stations throughout the arena
To reduce contamination, a no-bag policy will be implemented (only exceptions will be medical and parent bags, which will go through an X-ray machine at designated locations upon entry into Amway Center)
Amway Center has also implemented numerous health and sanitization upgrades including:
All air handling units (AHU) that supply the bowl, all dehumidification air units (DAU) and all primary units within the arena have been modified with UV lighting for the inactivation of bacterial organisms
UV lighting has been added to the mechanical pits underneath the arena's 12 escalators so handrails are exposed twice during each full rotation
Upgraded to Merv 13A air filters in compliance with NBA guidelines
Electrostatic sprayers are being utilized to disinfect rooms and surfaces within the arena
Portable PlexiGuard barriers will be positioned in key locations throughout the arena
Improved the air changes per hour (ACPH) rate to an average of 6.7, boosting clean air circulation
Displaying diverse health & safety messaging throughout arena (including wall posters, digital displays, floor decals, roll-up banners and a-frame signs)
Transitioning to a cashless environment
Food and drink updated policies include individually wrapped food and utensils in addition to disposable plates
Upon entry, all staff are temperature screened, must wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer
Also, of note, along with long-time Orlando Magic partner Owen's Facility Services, the Amway Center is actively pursuing Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR Facility Accreditation, the gold standard among venues, for its cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program to minimize risk.
Any fans attending Solar Bears regular season games will receive detailed safety standards and protocols in advance of their visit to Amway Center. For further information outlining detailed safety standards and protocols, please visit www.orlandosolarbearshockey.com/healthandsafety.
