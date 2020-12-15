Utah's Cuglietta Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Diego Cuglietta of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 11-13.

Cuglietta scored one goal and added three assists for four points in two games at Rapid City last week.

The 25-year-old had two assists in a 6-4 loss on Friday and notched the game-winning goal while adding another assist in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, Cuglietta has recorded nine points (3g-6a) in 13 career ECHL games with Utah and Idaho while adding five points (2g-3a) in 26 career games with Texas of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Cuglietta tallied 100 points (50g-50a) in 147 career games at Lake Superior State University.

On behalf of Diego Cuglietta, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: Ben Finkelstein, Greenville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, 3 pts.).

Also Nominated: Jake McGrew (Allen), Patrick Harper (Florida), Wacey Rabbit (Jacksonville), Caleb Herbert (South Carolina) and Chad Duchesne (Wheeling).

