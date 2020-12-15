Everblades Add Defenseman Matt Petgrave

December 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Tuesday that defenseman Matt Petgrave has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Petgrave, 28, spent the majority of the 2019-20 season with the ECHL's Brampton Beast. In 41 appearances with Brampton, Petgrave totaled 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists). The defenseman led the Beast in plus/minus with a +16, and he also led Brampton defensemen in points and assists.

The Toronto, Ontario native began his professional career with Brampton at the end of the 2016-17 season. Throughout his professional career, Petgrave has also skated in the American Hockey League with the Laval Rocket, Belleville Senators, Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets.

The Florida Everblades take to the road this weekend by visiting the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in South Carolina starting Friday at 7:05 pm. Fans can tune in on FloSports.TV to watch every game or listen to the broadcast on WJBKNewsTalk.com.

The Everblades next home game is Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7:00 pm against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.