Wichita's Gillam Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Mitch Gillam of the Wichita Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 11-13. It is the fifth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, which is tied for third most in ECHL history.

Gillam stopped 39 of the 41 shots he faced in Wichita's 3-2 season-opening win at Tulsa on Friday.

A native of Peterborough, Ontario, Gillam has appeared in 128 career ECHL games with Orlando, Worcester and Wichita posting an overall record of 60-50-12 with eight shutouts, a 2.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Prior to turning pro, Gillam appeared in 97 career games at Cornell University posting an overall record of 47-28-17 with 11 shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923.

Runner Up: Cam Johnson, Florida (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .964 save pct).

Also Nominated: Hunter Shepard (South Carolina) and Shane Starrett (Wheeling).

