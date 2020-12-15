Grizzlies Sign Forward Trey Bradley
December 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed forward Trey Bradley.
Last season Bradley played with the Newfoundland Growlers and scored 14 goals and 20 assists in 48 games. Bradley also has 2 games of pro experience with the AHL's Toronto Marlies in the 2018-19 season.
Bradley played at Colorado College for 4 seasons from 2016-2019, with his best statistical season coming as a senior, where he scored 15 goals and 19 assists in 41 games.
The Grizzlies home opening weekend at Maverik Center is on December 18th and 19th vs Tulsa. Face-off both nights is at 7:10 PM. Tickets are on sale at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The game is also available on Flohockey.TV and on Mixlr.
Images from this story
|
Forward Trey Bradley with the Newfoundland Growlers
|
