ECHL Transactions - December 15

December 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL)







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 15, 2020:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):

Toledo:

Michael Laidley, F

Brennan Blaszczak, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Rapid City:

Corey Durocher, F (from Allen)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Kansas City:

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Orlando:

Add Matthew Spencer, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Johno May, F activated from reserve

Add Taylor Cammarata, F activated from reserve

Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Spencer, D placed on reserve

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)

Rapid City:

Add Drew Callin, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/14]

Add Mikael Tam, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ian Edmondson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dominic Cormier, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Mark Auk, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Peter Quenneville, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Tulsa:

Add Griff Jeszka, F activated from reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

ECHL Stories from December 15, 2020

