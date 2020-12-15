ECHL Transactions - December 15
December 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 15, 2020:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):
Toledo:
Michael Laidley, F
Brennan Blaszczak, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Rapid City:
Corey Durocher, F (from Allen)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Kansas City:
Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Orlando:
Add Matthew Spencer, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Johno May, F activated from reserve
Add Taylor Cammarata, F activated from reserve
Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Spencer, D placed on reserve
Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)
Rapid City:
Add Drew Callin, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/14]
Add Mikael Tam, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ian Edmondson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dominic Cormier, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Mark Auk, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Peter Quenneville, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Tulsa:
Add Griff Jeszka, F activated from reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
