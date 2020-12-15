AHL Toronto Loans Four to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced on Tuesday that the Toronto Marlies have loaned the Thunder forward Gordie Green, defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer, forward Jeremy McKenna and forward Bobby McMann.

Green, 23, enters his first season as a pro. The Ann Arbor, Michigan native recently completed a four-year career at Miami University. He's coming off of his best year with the Redhawks, notching career-highs in points (36) while also being named as team captain. The 5-foot-8, 172-pound forward finished with 115 points (48g, 67a) in 145 career games and was named to the NCHC Second All-Star Team.

Hoefenmayer, 21, also turns pro this season. A native of North York, Ontario, the 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman was a fourth round draft pick (#108 overall) of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He had an outstanding career with the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's where he was recently named the 2019-20's CHL Defenseman of the Year, OHL First All-Star Team, OHL Most Outstanding Defenseman (Max Kaminsky Trophy), and OHL Most Points by a Defenseman. Hoefenmayer racked up 82 points (26g, 56a) in 58 games. He served as an alternate captain for the past two seasons. Overall, he tallied 222 points (65g, 157a) in 298 games and also recorded 33 points (12g, 21a) in 33 playoff games.

McKenna, 21, turns pro after a successful junior career with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats. A native of Canmore, Alberta, the 5-foot-10, 174-pound forward led Moncton last season with 40 goals and was third in the league in that category. He recorded at least 70 points in three-straight seasons, notching a career-high 82 last year (40g, 42a). Overall, he piled up 282 points (137g, 145a) in 259 career games. McKenna served as an alternate captain for three-straight years as well.

McMann, 24, is coming off a terrific senior campaign at Colgate University. The Wainwright, Alberta native served as team captain and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award last season. He recorded a team-high 20 points (10g, 10a) in 34 games. He finished his career with 92 points (37g, 55a) in 145 games for the Raiders. In 2018-19, he was named to the ECAC Third All-Star Team.

Wichita is off until Saturday, December 26 when the Thunder heads to Independence for the first time this season to face the Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

