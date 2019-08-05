Sod Poodles Infielder Owen Miller Nabs Second Texas League Weekly Honor

August 5, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - Sod Poodles infielder Owen Miller has been tabbed Texas League Player of the Week for the week of July 29-August 4, the Texas League announced. It marks Amarillo's first player ever to earn the weekly honor two times in a season.

Over six games on the week, Miller batted .429 (9-for-21) with seven runs, four doubles, a triple, two home runs, and seven RBI with a .500 OBP and struck out one time.

On the one-year anniversary week of his signing with the San Diego Padres, from June 10 - 16, the Wisconsin native earned his first Player of the Week honor after he batted .565 (13-for-23) over six games with a double, home run, four RBI, four runs, one walk, and only struck out twice.

The 22-year-old, who was named a mid-season All-Star for a second-consecutive season, was signed to his first professional contract out of Illinois State.

Drafted in the 3rd round by San Diego in 2018, Miller currently leads the league with his 120 hits, is sixth in the league in average (.296), tied for fifth in RBI (57), ninth in slugging (.453), tied for second in doubles (24), and seventh in extra-base hits (38).

Miller was voted as a Mid-Season All-Star with Short-season Tri-City last season in his first professional season. This season, he was voted as the Texas League's Southern Division Mid-Season All-Star shortstop.

Miller is the fifth Sod Poodles player and seventh overall in the franchise to earn the league's weekly top player award. The weekly honor marks the second of his career.

Previous Amarillo Award Winners:

Buddy Reed (OF) - 4/4 - 14

Edward Olivares (OF) - 4/28 - 5/4

Emmanuel Ramirez (RHP) - 6/3 - 9

Owen Miller (INF) - 6/10 - 16

Lake Bachar (RHP) - 7/15 - 21

Ivan Castillo (INF) - 7/15 - 21

