Homestand Highlights: August 8 - August 11

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, August 8th to begin a brief 4-game homestand against the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, through Sunday, August 11th. The series is highlighted by the highly-anticipated debut of the Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens on Friday and Saturday night.

Thursday, August 8 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY CIGNA

- THIRSTY THURSDAY - Features $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks & 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks as well as $2 Bags of Peanuts & 16oz. Pabst Blue Ribbon Drafts for only $2 at specific locations on the concourse. Thursday night is presented by Cigna.

- FELLOWSHIP NIGHT - Two (2) Naturals will share the importance of sports and Christ with fans from 5:45 p.m. until 6:05 p.m.

Friday, August 9 - Growlin' Chickens vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- NORTHWEST ARKANSAS GROWLIN' CHICKENS FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH

- GROWLIN' CHICKENS WEEKEND - For two (2) games this season, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will become the Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens. The first night of this transformation will take place at Arvest Ballpark on Friday, August 9th when the Growlin' Chickens take on the Tulsa Drillers (AA Dodgers). The event features new jerseys and caps for the team as well as brand new merchandise in the Naturals Team Store and the delicious Growlin' Chicken Sandwich served at the concessions stand. Fans will also notice new signage and flags located around Arvest Ballpark as we celebrate the Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens debut.

- FIREWORKS FRIDAY - A spectacular fireworks show after every Friday home game. Friday night's is presented by Farm Rich.

- RALLY TOWEL GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Friday night will receive a Rally Towel courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

- FIRST 10 FANS TO CHECK-IN AT GUEST SERVICES WITH GROWLIN' CHICKENS GEAR ON will receive a voucher for a FREE Chicken Tender Basket that can be redeemed at either War Eagle Café (1st base concourse) or Spring Creek Treats (3rd base concourse).

- GROWLIN' CHICKEN SANDWICH - Fans will have an opportunity to enjoy the Growlin' Chicken Sandwich featuring a breaded Chicken patty between two pieces of French Toast served with Maple Syrup. This delicious sandwich will ONLY be available at Arvest Ballpark when the Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens take on the Tulsa Drillers on Friday, August 9th & Saturday, August 10th.

- NATURALS TEAM STORE - All Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens merchandise will be available to fans for the first time in the Team Store. Fans are invited to check out all of the available caps, t-shirts, and kids merchandise that will be on display.

Saturday, August 10 - Growlin' Chickens vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates open at 4:30 P.M.)

- NORTHWEST ARKANSAS GROWLIN' CHICKENS BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY & BULLPEN CRAFT BEER BAR HAPPY HOUR

- GROWLIN' CHICKENS BOBBLEHEAD - The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a one-of-a-kind Growlin' Chicken Bobblehead.

- SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR - The Bullpen Craft Beer Bar Happy Hour is from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar located down the 1st base line. Enjoy half-price deals on over 120 different alcoholic beverage options in advance of the Naturals 6:05pm game. Happy Hours also feature BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 served out of The Bullpen concession stand.

- GROWLIN' CHICKEN SANDWICH - Enjoy the Growlin' Chicken Sandwich, which features a breaded Chicken patty between two pieces of French Toast served with Maple Syrup. This is the last night the delicious new sandwich will be available at Arvest Ballpark.

- EGG HUNT - Fans of all ages will have the chance to participate in a special Growlin' Chickens egg hunt on Saturday night. Each egg that will be hidden around the ballpark will be marked with a number and fans will have the opportunity to win prizes at Guest Services. Naturals' staff will pass out instructions to the first 1,000 fans that will explain the hunt as well as how prizes will be won.

- NATURALS TEAM STORE - All Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens merchandise will be available to fans in the Team Store. Fans are invited to check out all of the Growlin' Gear including caps, t-shirts, and kids merchandise that will be on display.

Sunday, August 11 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers 2:05 P.M. (Gates open at 1 P.M.)

- KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY WITH MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES AND BARK IN THE BALLPARK BY GONESH® PET-SAFE INCENSE STICKS

- KIDS EAT FREE - ALL kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a Hot Dog, CLIF Kid ZBar and 12 oz. Soda as they enter the gates courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Ballpark, Clif Bar, and Coca-Cola.

- MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the conclusion of the Naturals game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

- BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dogs out for the final Bark in the Ballpark of 2019 presented by Gonesh® Pet-Safe Incense Sticks as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to the game as long as they are accompanied by a paid owner.

- DOG CONTESTS will be held for the Biggest, Smallest, and Best Dressed Dog. More information at dog check-in table.

- NATURALS TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Fans will receive a FREE dog tag with a purchase of at least $25 in the Naturals Team Store & ALL Kids merchandise in-store is 25% OFF on Kids Eat FREE Sundays at Arvest Ballpark.

