Amarillo Rallies Past Hounds Late

He is a former Dragon ... is now a Sod Poodle ... and was the villain of the piece Monday night.

Hudson Potts, a product of Southlake Carroll High School (the Dragons) drove in the game-winning run with a single to left field in the top of the eighth, breaking a 3-3 tie, as Amarillo (the Sod Poodles) defeated the RockHounds, 4-3, at Security Bank Ballpark in the opener of a three-game series.

The RockHounds erased an early 1-0 deficit with a three-run third inning. With the bases empty and two out, Nate Mondou singled and Edwin Diaz (see below) ripped an RBI double (his second of the game) down the left field line. Tyler Ramirez followed with a two-home run, a drive of nearly 400 feet, to right-center, giving the 'Hounds a 3-1 lead.

Amarillo closed the gap to 3-2 with a run in the fifth and Taylor Trammel's solo home run in the top of the eighth tied the score. A RockHounds error and an Edward Oliveras single then put runners at first and third with two out and Potts lined Daulton Jefferies' 1-2 pitch to left field for what would be the game-winning RBI.

Nick Margevicius, who has made 12 starts for the San Diego Padres in 2019, went seven innings for the win. After giving up the three runs in the third inning, the left-hander did not allow another hit until Brallan Perez lined a single to left in the seventh. Blake Rogers (hold) and Carloos Belen (save) nailed down the win with scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth, respectively.

Amarillo (26-17) increased its lead in the Texas League South Division to four games over the RockHounds and Corpus Christi Hooks (both 22-21) and to 6½ games over Frisco (19-23).

Edwin Diaz homered in the opener of the road series at Corpus Christi (August 1) but finished the (four-game) series just 1-for-16. He busted out of the mini-slide with doubles on each of the first two pitches he saw Monday night, finishing the game 3-for-4 with an RBI. The doubles were his league-leading 28th and 29th of the season and the RBI was his team-high 52nd.

