Bahr Brilliant in 2-0 Defeat

August 5, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Despite six quality innings from Jason Bahr Monday, the Riders fell 2-0 to Corpus Christi at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

SYNOPSIS

* Bahr notched his first quality start in Double-A, permitting just one run on five hits while striking out eight across six innings. His only run allowed came on a two-out home run in the second inning.

* Fresh off being activated from the 7-day IL, Emerson Martinez tossed a scoreless inning of relief in his first action with the Riders since May 15.

* Eliezer Alvarez collected two of the Riders' three hits and also drew a walk in the defeat.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Jason Bahr: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

* Emerson Martinez: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

* Eliezer Alvarez: 2-for-3, BB

NEWS AND NOTES

* In his last 14 games, Alvarez is hitting .354 with six multi-hit performances.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Tuesday, 7:05 pm

RHP Ronald Herrera (2-2, 6.51) vs. RHP Yohan Ramirez (2-3, 4.35)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

