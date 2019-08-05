Naturals Can't Overcome Miscues, Fall 6-4

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Naturals dropped the series opener to the Arkansas Travelers on Monday night at Dickey-Stephens Park by a final of 6-4. Northwest Arkansas (45-65/14-28) fall to 1-4 on the current road trip.

Freddy Fermin and Khalil Lee both homered in the contest with Fermin's homer in the second inning, vaulting the Naturals in-front, 2-1. Lee's home run down the leftfield line cut the deficit to 6-4 in the sixth inning. It marked the third homer by Fermin this season and the seventh by Lee.

Northwest Arkansas grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after Kevin Merrell's triple. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Gabriel Cancel. Arkansas tied the score with an unearned run in the first inning following two errors in the field by the Naturals.

The Travelers scored two runs in the second and two in the third to take a 5-2 lead against starter, Gerson Garabito (5-8, 4.03) who logged just 2.2 innings in the contest.

The Naturals pounded out eight hits in the contests and left just two runners; however, only had two opportunities with men in scoring position.

Relievers, Andres Sotillet and Zach Lovvorn covered a combined 4.0 innings of one-run (unearned) relief. Right-hander, Franco Terrero pitched an innings and one-third and walked three, allowed two hits and did not allow a run.

The middle-game of the series will see left-hander, Dan Tillo (0-0, 0.00 ERA) take the ball against Left-hander, Justus Sheffield (4-2, 1.64 ERA) for the Travelers.

